Matthew Pennington: Leeds United sign Everton defender on a season-long loan

Matthew Pennington scored his first goal for Everton in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in April

Everton defender Matthew Pennington has joined Leeds on a season-long loan.

Pennington, 22, has made nine first-team appearances for Everton since coming through their academy.

The centre-back, who scored in the Merseyside derby in April, has previously spent time on loan in League One, playing for Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall.

He will provide competition for Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper in the centre of Thomas Christiansen's defence.

Pennington is the Elland Road club's 10th summer signing, following the arrivals of Samuel Saiz, Ezgjan Alioski, Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Madger Gomes, Matuesz Klich, Hadi Sacko, Felix Wiedwald and Jansson.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.