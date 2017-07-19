Joe Ledley: Wales midfielder rejects offers from Turkey and China
-
- From the section Football
Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has turned down offers from clubs in China and Turkey.
The 30-year-old is a free agent after being released by Crystal Palace and is open to the possibility of playing abroad.
Ledley has been linked with a return to two former clubs, Championship Cardiff City and Scottish champions Celtic.
Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has played down the possibility of Ledley moving back to his home city club.