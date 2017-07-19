Joe Ledley: Wales midfielder rejects offers from Turkey and China

Joe Ledley has won 73 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2005.

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has turned down offers from clubs in China and Turkey.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after being released by Crystal Palace and is open to the possibility of playing abroad.

Ledley has been linked with a return to two former clubs, Championship Cardiff City and Scottish champions Celtic.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has played down the possibility of Ledley moving back to his home city club.