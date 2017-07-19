Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Swindon midfielder Jordan Simpson

Jordan Simpson
Jordan Simpson is the son of former Jamaica, Swindon and Portsmouth midfielder Fitzroy Simpson

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Simpson on a two-year contract.

Simpson was with the Robins from the age of six, but did not make a first-team appearance.

The 18-year-old is Forest Green's 10th signing since winning promotion from the National League.

"He's box to box, he's good on the ball, so he should be a good addition to the squad," Rovers boss Mark Cooper told the club website.

