Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Swindon midfielder Jordan Simpson

Jordan Simpson is the son of former Jamaica, Swindon and Portsmouth midfielder Fitzroy Simpson

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Simpson on a two-year contract.

Simpson was with the Robins from the age of six, but did not make a first-team appearance.

The 18-year-old is Forest Green's 10th signing since winning promotion from the National League.

"He's box to box, he's good on the ball, so he should be a good addition to the squad," Rovers boss Mark Cooper told the club website.

