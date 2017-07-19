Bolton Wanderers issued with winding-up petition by HMRC

Ken Anderson bought Dean Holdsworth's share in Bolton Wanderers in March

Championship club Bolton Wanderers have been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Bolton say they are aware of the new petition and that the situation is being dealt with.

Meanwhile, financial director Shaun McHugh has left just four months after being appointed.

He is the third person to have held the role in the past year following John Pelling and Anthony Massey.