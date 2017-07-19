Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Buckie Thistle v Dundee United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
- 1Bell
- 22Skinner
- 2Anderson
- 5MacKinnon
- 4Maitland
- 6McLean
- 7Fraser
- 14Copeland
- 10Angus
- 15Taylor
- 9McLeod
Substitutes
- 8Ross
- 11Urquhart
- 12Sim
- 16Murray
- 18Dorrat
- 21Milne
- 23Elder
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 6Toshney
- 4Durnan
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 11King
- 20Briels
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 9Nkoyi
- 19Keatings
Substitutes
- 3Scobbie
- 10Fraser
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 27Smith
- 44Thomas
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Ceiran McLean (Buckie Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stuart Taylor (Buckie Thistle) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. John McLeod (Buckie Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United).
Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Dundee United 2. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Dundee United 1. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ceiran McLean (Buckie Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by John Maitland.
Delay in match Daniel Bell (Buckie Thistle) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrew Skinner (Buckie Thistle).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Fraser (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.