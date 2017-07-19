Scottish League Cup - Group C
Buckie Thistle0Dundee Utd2

Buckie Thistle v Dundee United

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 22Skinner
  • 2Anderson
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 4Maitland
  • 6McLean
  • 7Fraser
  • 14Copeland
  • 10Angus
  • 15Taylor
  • 9McLeod

Substitutes

  • 8Ross
  • 11Urquhart
  • 12Sim
  • 16Murray
  • 18Dorrat
  • 21Milne
  • 23Elder

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 6Toshney
  • 4Durnan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 11King
  • 20Briels
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Nkoyi
  • 19Keatings

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 10Fraser
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 27Smith
  • 44Thomas
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ceiran McLean (Buckie Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stuart Taylor (Buckie Thistle) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. John McLeod (Buckie Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United).

Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Dundee United 2. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings.

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Dundee United 1. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.

Attempt missed. James Keatings (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ceiran McLean (Buckie Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by John Maitland.

Delay in match Daniel Bell (Buckie Thistle) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Andrew Skinner (Buckie Thistle).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Fraser (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22004046
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200226-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
