Tom Broadbent: Bristol Rovers sign former Army defender

Tom Broadbent was a Lance Bombardier in the Army

Bristol Rovers have signed former Hayes & Yeading defender Tom Broadbent on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 25-year-old, who operates mostly at centre-back, had been on trial with the League One side and has featured in a number of pre-season games.

He has also represented the Army in football, playing in May as they beat the RAF and the Royal Navy to retain the Inter Services Football title.

"I have enjoyed my time here so far," he told the club website.

"The lads have been very welcoming, so that has been a great help as well. It's a massive club, with a great fan base, so it was a no-brainer for me to join."

