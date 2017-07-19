Sergio Aguero: Man City manager Pep Guardiola says striker is not leaving

Aguero scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season

Striker Sergio Aguero will not leave Manchester City this summer, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 122 Premier League goals, had been linked with a move to champions Chelsea.

Antonio Conte reportedly wanted to sign Aguero as a replacement for out-of-favour Spain forward Diego Costa.

Speaking in the build-up to Thursday's pre-season game against Manchester United in Houston, Guardiola said: "He's our player. He will remain here."

Aguero scored 20 Premier League goals last season but lost his starting place to Gabriel Jesus in February, leading to speculation he may leave.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said at the end of last season that the Argentine's future was "never in doubt".

City 'talking to three or four players'

City signed Kyle Walker last week but are reportedly in the market for another defender

City, who finished third in the Premier League last season, have signed four players so far this summer - goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, right-back Kyle Walker and winger Bernardo Silva, plus teenage midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The club have also been linked with Real Madrid right-back Danilo and Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Guardiola said: "We are talking to three or four players - with the next three, four, five years in mind. They are young players.

"We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.

"Mendy is the same case as Danilo, we have targets and we see what happens. He's a Monaco player so I'm quiet in my comments."

Iheanacho close to Leicester move

While Aguero is set to stay at Etihad Stadium, fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to completing a £25m move to Leicester City.

The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut in 2015.

Guardiola said: "Kelechi's a young player. It's not easy for him.

"He needs to play at that age and that's why he and the club decided it was best for him to leave."

Another striker, Wilfried Bony, who spent last season on loan at Stoke having moved to Manchester City from Swansea for £28m in 2015, is absent from the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Guardiola said Bony had "a little problem" and the 26-year-old would have travelled "if he wasn't injured".