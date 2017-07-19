Fraser Forster: Southampton goalkeeper signs new five-year deal

Fraser Forster has made 103 appearances at Southampton

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster has signed a new five-year contract with Southampton.

The 29-year-old had only signed a new five-year deal in May 2016, but has now extended that by a further season.

Forster joined Southampton from Celtic in 2014 and has made 103 appearances for the club, including playing in every Premier League game last season.

He made his England debut in November 2013, in a friendly against Chile, and has gone on to win six caps.