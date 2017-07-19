Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Siroki Brijeg19:45Aberdeen
Venue: Pecara Stadium

Siroki Brijeg v Aberdeen

Graeme Shinnie (right)
Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Siroki Brijeg in last week's first leg

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Aberdeen are at full strength for the trip to Bosnia to face Siroki Brijeg in the Europa League second qualifying round tie.

    Scott Wright is short of fitness but has travelled with the squad and was on the bench for last week's 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

    Recent signing Kari Arnason is ineligible having signed after the deadline for this round.

    The winner will play Apollon Limassol of Cyprus or Moldova's Zaria Balti.

    Aberdeen have reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League for the previous three seasons.

    It is at this stage of the competition that the Dons have produced their best results in Europe under Derek McInnes, with away wins over Groningen, Rijeka and Ventspils, and similar on Thursday night would be enough to progress to the next round.

    "Most of our decent European results have been on the road and we feel we can win the tie," said McInnes.

    "We expect a noisy crowd but we're used to that and we relish the challenge. There are similarities to Rijeka and it'll be a similar temperature to Croatia.

    "We'll have to defend well but we are confident we can get the desired result but it'll be a close game.

    "I feel I know Siroki well, they have good individuals but their strength is in their team.

    If Siroki Brijeg advance past Aberdeen it will equal their best ever Europa League performance, which came four years ago when they reached the third qualifying round for the only time before being knocked out by Italian side Udinese.

    The only time they have faced a Scottish side in Europe was Hearts in the 2006/07 Champions League qualifiers. They lost the away leg 3-0, but a repeat of the 0-0 draw at home against Aberdeen would send them through on away goals.

