Scottish League Cup - Group D
Ross County0Hibernian0

Ross County v Hibernian

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 3Naismith
  • 2Fraser
  • 15DaviesBooked at 21mins
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 18LindsaySubstituted forRoutisat 58'minutes
  • 8ChowBooked at 57mins
  • 9DowSubstituted forO'Brienat 73'minutes
  • 10Schalk
  • 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Routis
  • 19Mikkelsen
  • 25O'Brien
  • 28van der Weg
  • 31McCarey
  • 42Tumilty
  • 43Morrison

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Ambrose
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10McGeouch
  • 6Bartley
  • 7McGinnBooked at 66mins
  • 11Swanson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15MurraySubstituted forGrahamat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 5Fontaine
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 29Graham
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 36Porteous
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Jim O'Brien replaces Ryan Dow.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).

John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Attempt blocked. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).

John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Simon Murray.

Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).

Booking

John McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Jamie Lindsay.

Booking

Tim Chow (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Tim Chow (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.

Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st July 2017

View all Scottish League Cup scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108087
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC