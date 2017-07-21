Substitution, Ross County. Jim O'Brien replaces Ryan Dow.
Ross County v Hibernian
-
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 2Fraser
- 15DaviesBooked at 21mins
- 6Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 18LindsaySubstituted forRoutisat 58'minutes
- 8ChowBooked at 57mins
- 9DowSubstituted forO'Brienat 73'minutes
- 10Schalk
- 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 7'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Routis
- 19Mikkelsen
- 25O'Brien
- 28van der Weg
- 31McCarey
- 42Tumilty
- 43Morrison
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregor
- 25Ambrose
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouch
- 6Bartley
- 7McGinnBooked at 66mins
- 11Swanson
- 17Boyle
- 15MurraySubstituted forGrahamat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 5Fontaine
- 21Laidlaw
- 29Graham
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt blocked. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Simon Murray.
Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Hibernian).
Booking
John McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Jamie Lindsay.
Booking
Tim Chow (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tim Chow (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ryan Dow (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.