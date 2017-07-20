Gylfi Sigurdsson: "Not impossible" Iceland player could stay with Swansea

Swansea City boss Paul Clement

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says it is not impossible Gyfi Sigurdsson could stay at the club.

The Iceland international has been linked with a possible move to Everton and has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of America.

Swansea's owners have put a £50m price tag on the player.

"I don't see it as impossible [Sigurdsson will stay]," said Clement after the Swans' 2-1 win against Richmond Kickers.

"And I think from all sides we want to see a resolution to this situation."

Swansea have already fended-off a £40m bid from Leicester for Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and made 13 assists to help save the Welsh club from Premier League relegation last season.

But while the team are in north America, Sigurdsson is in south Wales training alone and doing sessions with the club's under-23 team.

"I spoke to Gylfi two days ago," added Clement.

"I have a really good relationship with Gylfi and the chairman and the owners know very much my feeling on the situation and we're talking daily about how things are moving.

"The best thing will be a resolution to the situation in the near future.

Wilfried Bony (left) and Jonathan Viera

Swansea transfer targets?

Clement would not be drawn on Swansea's own transfer targets, but admitted he wanted any business concluded as quickly as possible.

In addition to Everton's link with Sigurddson, Chelsea are still reported to be interested in striker Fernando Llorente.

The ex-Spain international was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals from 33 games.

The Swans are being linked with Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera and Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony as potential replacements.

Clement admitted Viera is on the club's radar.

"He is a player that we're aware of," said Clement.

"He's a talent, but there are other players that we're looking at as well."

Bony scored 34 goals in a 17 month spell with Swansea before moving to Manchester City for £28m in January 2015.

He has failed to reproduce that form with City, and spent the 1016-17 season on loan at Stoke City.

Clement said: "[Bony] is a striker that we know well, the club knows well from his time here previously, and Wilfried hasn't played so much since he left the club where he had done so well in his last spell.

"I'm won't say that we are [interested] and I wont say that we're not at this stage, but we'll have to see what happens with some of our other players that play in those forward positions."