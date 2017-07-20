Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Linfield, Aberdeen, Siroki Brijeg, Andy Murray, Hearts, Liverpool, Hull

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton, who has already signed winger Barrie McKay from his former club, Rangers, this summer, is weighing up a move for the Ibrox outfit's goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham, but counterpart Pedro Caixinha is unlikely to allow his first choice to leave without a large fee.(Scottish Sun)

Rangers are on the verge of a return to the top table for the first time since 2012, in the shape of managing director Stewart Robertson, with Celtic's Peter Lawwell and Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell deciding against standing for re-election to the Scottish Professional Football League board and moving on to the Scottish FA's professional game board. The move will leave Celtic without representation on the top division board for the first time in more than a decade. (Daily Record)

Celtic could be back in trouble with European governing body Uefa after members of fans group The Green Brigade displayed a banner with a paramilitary image during Wednesday's Europa League win over Linfield in Glasgow.(The Scotsman)

Linfield and Celtic, who are each facing two Uefa charges on Thursday from the first-leg in Belfast, could be in further trouble after there were songs sang from either set of supporters that could be construed as sectarian and two banners were held aloft by the home fans that had clear links to the troubles in Northern Ireland during their Champions League tie in Glasgow. (The Herald)

Fans raged on Twitter after Celtic TV crashed before the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Linfield match as high demand left hundreds of fans unable to watch the beginning of the game.(The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that his decision to drop Stuart Armstrong to the bench for the Champions League qualifying victory over Linfield had nothing to with the 25-year-old Scotland midfielder so far failing to agree a contract extension beyond next summer. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers is ready to call Ronny Deila, his predecessor as Celtic manager and now in charge of Valerenga in his homeland, for the lowdown on rivals Rosenborg after the Norwegian champions progressed to face the Glasgow side in the third qualifying round of the Champions League by beating Dundalk.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown equalled former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson's record of being the Scot to have played most games in European competition when he made his 82nd appearance in the Champions League qualifying win over Linfield. (The Times, print edition)

Former Scotland midfielder Kris Commons, the 33-year-old who was released by Celtic this summer after six-and-a-half years with the Scottish champions, has stated his determination to return to the pitch as soon as he can following a back operation.(The Herald)

Celtic 14-year-old Karamoko Dembele, the subject of an international tug-of-war, will play for Scotland against England in an under-16 tournament this month, but the midfielder could still change his mind on his senior cap future having also turned out for the latter country and with Ivory Coast also keen. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen will demand water breaks on Thursday evening against Siroki Brijeg with temperatures at the Pecara Stadium in Bosnia-Herzegovina expected to reach 35C during the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.(Scottish Sun)

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson is poised to become one of the country's most expensive footballers of all time with a £10m move from Hull City to Liverpool almost agreed. (The Herald, print edition)

Britain's tennis world number one, Andy Murray, has revealed that he would burst in to tears as a child whenever his beloved Hibernian scored a goal.(The Scotsman)

Scotland's Euro 2017 hopes have taken another blow with top scorer Jane Ross likely to be ruled out for the rest of the tournament after picking up a suspected dislocated shoulder during Wednesday's opening 6-0 hammering by England. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts defender John Souttar has boosted his chances of facing Celtic in the opening Scottish Premiership game of the season after coming through his first game after six months on the sidelines through injury. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Two of Scotland's top rugby clubs, Premiership Division One outfit Glasgow Hawks and Scottish National League Division Two's Glasgow High Kelvinside, are being forced out of their home ground at Old Anniesland over fears that part of the pitch could disappear down an old mine shaft.(The Herald)