Man Utd: Jose Mourinho wants to sign one more player in 'difficult' transfer market

Jose Mourinho led his side to Champions League qualification last season via the Europa League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he might have to settle for only one more signing because of the "difficult" transfer window.

He suggested clubs were demanding inflated prices for players.

"We are not a club that is ready to pay what the clubs want," said Mourinho, who has signed two players this summer after asking United for four.

"I'm used to clubs paying big for big players. Now everybody pays big money for good players."

United have spent £75m on Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and £31m on Benfica defender Victor Lindelof since the end of last season.

The capture of Belgium international Lukaku pushed the total spent by Premier League clubs in this transfer window beyond £500m.

Accountancy firm Deloitte said Premier League sides are on course to surpass the record £1.165bn they spent last summer.

Mourinho 'not interested' in Morata's Chelsea move

On Wednesday, Chelsea agreed a fee of about £50m with Real Madrid for forward Morata.

United tried to sign the 24-year-old Spain international earlier this summer but were unable to agree a price, which Mourinho said was "a shame".

"I'm not interested in what Chelsea FC does," the Portuguese said of his former club.

"It was obvious they were going to sign a striker after the situation with the manager and Diego."

Spain striker Diego Costa has been told by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte that he is not in the club's plans.

The friendly derby - or is it?

United play Manchester City in the International Champions Cup in Houston on Thursday, the first Manchester derby to be held outside England.

Twelve months ago, a planned pre-season friendly between the sides in Beijing was cancelled because of the state of the pitch at the Bird's Nest Stadium following poor weather.

Despite the rivalry between United and City, Mourinho described the game as "a training session".

However, United forward Marcus Rashford said: "I know it is branded as a friendly but naturally, it is never a friendly for the people who are on the pitch."

The match at the NRG Stadium kicks off at 21:00 local time (03:00 BST on Friday).

All players will wear shirts featuring the worker bee symbol in tribute to the victims of May's Manchester attack.

The shirts will be sold at auction after the game to raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.