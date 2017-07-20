David Forde: Cambridge sign former Millwall and Republic of Ireland keeper

David Forde played every League Two match for Portsmouth last season as they won the title

Cambridge United have signed former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper David Forde on an initial one-year contact.

The 37-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, moves to the U's following the departure of Will Norris to Wolves.

Forde was recently released by Millwall having played for them 339 times. He spent last term on loan at Portsmouth, helping them win the League Two title.

"Once Will departed, we decided that we would aim to bring in an experienced keeper," said head coach Shaun Derry.

"There was one stand-out candidate. David arrives with a glowing CV that very recently has a League Two winner's medal attached to it.

"He showed last season that not only is he a prime goalkeeper but a terrific leader too."

