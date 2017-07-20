Jasmine Matthews: Bristol City Women midfielder signs new deal with WSL 1 club

Jasmine Matthews has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension

Bristol City midfielder Jasmine Matthews has become the third player to commit her future to the Women's Super League One club this week.

The 24-year-old joins Chloe Arthur and Caitlin Leach in agreeing new contracts with the Vixens.

Matthews, an England youth international, has spent her entire professional career with City.

"I am delighted to be staying and once again testing myself against the best players in England," she said.