Javier Hernandez: West Ham close to deal for Mexican forward

Javier Hernandez is Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Mexican striker Javier Hernandez from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The club are confident of signing the former Manchester United striker, 29, although no fee has been finalised.

Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is due to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours after the Hammers agreed a deal with Stoke City.

The Hammers had two bids rejected but it is understood Stoke have accepted a fee in the region of £24m.

In May, Hernandez - widely known by the nickname Chicarito, which means 'little pea' - became Mexico's leading all-time scorer with his 47th international goal.

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 156 appearances for United after arriving at Old Trafford in 2010, before joining Leverkusen for £7.3m in August 2015.

He has netted 39 times in 76 matches for the German club.

Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Werder Bremen four years ago and is just 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.

He scored seven times in 35 games in all competitions last season.

West Ham signed Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

