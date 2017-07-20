Paul Caddis: Blackburn Rovers sign Scotland and ex-Birmingham City defender

From the section

Paul Caddis made 131 appearances for Birmingham City between 2013 and 2016

Blackburn Rovers have signed former Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis on a two-year deal following a trial.

The 29-year-old Scotland international previously played under Tony Mowbray at Celtic and most recently for Bury on a short-term deal.

Caddis played in Rovers' pre-season friendlies against Barrow, Sparta Prague and York City prior to signing.

He scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in Blues' draw at Bolton in 2013-14 which secured their Championship status.

Caddis won his sole international cap so far as a substitute in Scotland's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in March last year.

