Leeds finished seventh in the Championship last season

Leeds United have appointed Paul Butler as their assistant head coach.

The 31-year-old has previously held positions at Oldham and Doncaster Rovers.

"I'm really looking forward to the season and getting into competitive games. It's a wonderful opportunity," he told the club website.

"The team were very unfortunate not to be in the top six last year and it is our job to try and emulate if not supersede that."