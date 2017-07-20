Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient sign former Stevenage winger

From the section

Jobi McAnuff has been capped 32 times by Jamaica

National League side Leyton Orient have re-signed Jamaica international winger Jobi McAnuff on a one-year deal from Stevenage on a free transfer.

McAnuff played for the O's between 2014 and 2016, scoring six goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.

The 35-year-old made 31 League Two appearances for Stevenage last season, scoring four times.

McAnuff is Orient's 10th signing since being relegated from League Two last season.