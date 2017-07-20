Ruben Vinagre: Wolves sign Monaco defender on season-long loan

Ruben Vinagre (right) began his career with Sporting Lisbon before joining Monaco in June 2015

Wolves have signed Monaco defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan.

Vinagre, 18, was part of the Portugal Under-17 squad which beat Spain to win the European Championships last summer.

The former Sporting left-back, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Monaco, will be involved with Wolves' first-team and Under-23 squads.

"I like English football and the Championship and this is the perfect chance for me to get some experience," Vinagre told the club website.

