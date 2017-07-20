Ross County: Jim O'Brien makes move permanent following loan spell

Ross County winger Jim O'Brien made 18 appearances for the club on loan last season

Ross County have signed winger Jim O'Brien on a permanent deal following a loan spell last season.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Dingwall side after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

"I'm delighted to bring Jim back to Dingwall on a permanent deal," manager Jim McIntyre told the Ross County website.

"He has lots of experience and qualities that can help bring on the younger players in our squad."

O'Brien spent six months on loan at Ross County last season, making 18 appearances and scoring twice.

The former Celtic and Motherwell midfielder may not be available to play in Friday night's Scottish League Cup encounter with Hibernian unless international clearance arrives in time.

"He played a part in helping us achieve our goals in the second half of last season and he wants to come and play for us," added McIntyre, who has also signed Sean Kelly, Thomas Mikkelsen and Jamie Lindsay this summer.

