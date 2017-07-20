Women's Euro 2017: Scotland's Jane Ross an injury doubt for Portugal game

Scotland striker Jane Ross damaged her shoulder during the defeat to England

Scotland Women's European Championship hopes suffered a further blow with striker Jane Ross an injury doubt for the next Group D game against Portugal.

Ross, the joint top scorer in qualifying, damaged her shoulder in Scotland's 6-0 defeat by England.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital and she will be assessed again before Sunday's meeting with Portugal.

Head coach Anna Signeul conceded that she is almost certainly out but could return against Spain.

"We don't know how severe the shoulder injury is, but we're going to continue to assess it and be in contact with her club doctor as well," Signeul said of the 107-cap forward.

The Manchester City striker's injury is another setback for Scotland, who lost the services of leading players Kim Little, Jen Beattie, Emma Mitchell and Lizzie Arnot before the tournament began.

Signeul is hopeful, though, that attacking midfielder Hayley Lauder will recover from injury in time to face Spain.

"Hayley is progressing well," Signeul said. "It will be touch and go for Portugal, but it looks very good for Spain."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Losing Ross would be a significant blow to Scotland, with the striker having scored 50 international goals in her career, including 10 during the qualifying campaign.

Signeul said that the players need to remain positive as they prepare for the crucial game against Portugal, who lost their opening match 2-0 to Spain.

"It's tournament football. Both teams have lost their first game, so both teams need to go for the win," Signeul added.

"You need to approach the game to win it. Both teams will need to take chances and open up a little bit.

"We're strong and believe in what we're doing. The thunderstorm last night hopefully took everything out and we start again."

Meanwhile, midfielder Leanne Crichton was remaining positive despite the heavy defeat.

"For us, it's maybe an eye-opener," she said. "We feel we are as fit as most teams that are here.

"Heads are still high, of course they are, we're not here to make up numbers."

Defender Ifeoma Dieke thinks the Scots can recover from the loss to England.

"We've got to be tough mentally - we're all big girls," she said. "We learn from it and move on."