Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker banned by Uefa for 'provoking spectators'
- From the section Football
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been given a one-game European suspension for "provoking spectators" in the away win over Linfield.
The Scotland international, 26, tied a scarf to the goalposts after the first leg of the second round Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park.
Celtic have been fined £4,000 for Griffiths' indiscretion and for picking up five bookings in the game.
Linfield have been punished for a series of incidents involving fans.
The Belfast club must pay almost £9,000 and have a section of the stadium closed down during their next European tie.
Objects were thrown from the crowd, including a bottle aimed at Griffiths, while there was an attempted pitch invasion at full-time.
Celtic won the first leg 2-0, before winning their home game 4-0 to set up a third-round tie with Rosenborg.
Meanwhile, the Glasgow side have been charged by Uefa over an "illicit banner" displayed during the second leg on Wednesday.