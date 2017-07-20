League of Ireland: Bohemians v Derry City (Fri)

Aaron Barry is fit for Derry's Premier Division game at Bohemians

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Dalymount Park Date: Friday 21 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his side will go into their league game with Bohemians at Dalymount Park with a "single-minded" determination to win.

Derry lie fifth in the table following their defeat by St Patrick's Athletic in the Premier Division last week.

"We need to win. There's no other option for us and I've told the players that," said Derry manager Kenny Shiels.

"We are in a good position in the league considering what we have but it'll be a really tough game."

"We go in with an assertive determination to win the game and if we don't we will be very disappointed," added the Candystripes boss.

Derry have Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott available again after injuries for the match against seventh-placed Bohs, but Harry Monaghan is suspended.

Shiels' men then travel to face Finn Harps in a rearranged fixture on Monday night.