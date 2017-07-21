Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton eyes full Scotland caps after Liverpool exit

Ryan Fulton has already played for Scotland Under-21s

Ryan Fulton is hoping his switch from Liverpool to Hamilton Academical will eventually pay dividends with a full international call-up for Scotland.

The Burnley-born goalkeeper, who has signed a two-year contract, has played for Scotland Under-21s and now hopes to impress head coach Gordon Strachan.

"He'll watch a lot more matches up here," said the 21-year-old.

"So there's a good chance, if something happens with the first-team lads, I might get a chance."

Fulton revealed that the current Celtic manager helped his early development while he was Liverpool boss.

"When Brendan Rodgers was there, I was training with the first team day in, day out," said the goalkeeper, whose father is from Paisley.

"I got to see a lot of him. He's a really good guy.

"He would give me a lot of pointers and tips where to go. I have full respect for him."

Fulton admits he realised three years ago that breaking into the first team at Anfield was going to be beyond him at this stage of his career, and says it was not difficult to leave the English Premier League club.

Ryan Fulton was on loan at Chesterfield as they were relegated from League One

"It's tough to get in the team there," he said. "I'm at that age now where I need to start playing first-team football and be challenged at the same time.

"I was going out on loan to try to get that experience. I think the best thing for me is to move on and get playing.

"This is a good challenge for me. I think it's what I need.

"It's a good stepping stone, it's a good club to be at and it's a good league to be in, so I think it was a no brainer for me."

Fulton played 13 times in a six-month spell with Portsmouth in League Two then made 29 appearances last season for Chesterfield as they finished bottom of League One.

He does not regret joining a side battling in vain against relegation, saying it will stand him in good stead as he looks to help perennial bottom-six outfit Accies avoid the same fate.

"That was good for me because I gained a lot of experience from that," he added.

"It was a challenge for me. You have to slug it out at some stage, so it is great to have it under my belt."