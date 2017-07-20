United States v El Salvador: Biting mars Gold Cup quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device El Salvador's Henry Romero appeared to bite USA's Jozy Altidore

United States head coach Bruce Arena said action should have been taken after two El Salvador players appeared to bite two of his side.

Striker Jozy Altidore seemed to be bitten by Henry Romero and defender Omar Gonzalez by Darwin Ceren in a similar incident during the Gold Cup quarter-final, which the US won 2-0.

"There should have been a player sent off tonight," Arena said.

"I didn't see the play live, I can't fault the referee."

Fifa told BBC Sport that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), and the body has been contacted regarding the incident.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez was banned from all football-related activity for four months and suspended for nine international matches after being found guilty of biting for the third time in his career at the 2014 World Cup.

He was banned for 10 games for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League match for Liverpool in 2013 and was also suspended for seven games for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal while playing for Ajax in 2010.