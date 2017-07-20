Match ends, USA 2, El Salvador 0.
United States v El Salvador: Biting mars Gold Cup quarter-final
United States head coach Bruce Arena said action should have been taken after two El Salvador players appeared to bite two of his side.
Striker Jozy Altidore seemed to be bitten by Henry Romero and defender Omar Gonzalez by Darwin Ceren in a similar incident during the Gold Cup quarter-final, which the US won 2-0.
"There should have been a player sent off tonight," Arena said.
"I didn't see the play live, I can't fault the referee."
Fifa told BBC Sport that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), and the body has been contacted regarding the incident.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez was banned from all football-related activity for four months and suspended for nine international matches after being found guilty of biting for the third time in his career at the 2014 World Cup.
He was banned for 10 games for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League match for Liverpool in 2013 and was also suspended for seven games for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal while playing for Ajax in 2010.
Line-ups
USA
- 24Howard
- 15Lichaj
- 3González
- 21Hedges
- 16Morrow
- 20ArriolaSubstituted forMorrisat 66'minutes
- 25NagbeBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPontiusat 87'minutes
- 26Bradley
- 9ZardesSubstituted forAcostaat 71'minutes
- 28Dempsey
- 27Altidore
Substitutes
- 2Flores Villafaña
- 4Miazga
- 5Besler
- 7Pontius
- 8Morris
- 10Corona
- 12Hamid
- 13McCarty
- 18Agudelo
- 19Zusi
- 23Acosta
- 29González
El Salvador
- 18Carrillo
- 21TamacasBooked at 83mins
- 4RomeroBooked at 82mins
- 5ManciaBooked at 18mins
- 13LarínBooked at 59mins
- 10MayenSubstituted forCerenat 57'minutes
- 7Cerén
- 12Orellana
- 8PinedaSubstituted forSanchezat 78'minutes
- 9BonillaSubstituted forAlasat 84'minutes
- 11Zelaya
Substitutes
- 1Arroyo
- 2Molina
- 3Domínguez
- 6Menjivar
- 14Flores
- 15Burgos
- 16Ceren
- 17Garcia
- 19Sanchez
- 20Alas
- 22Villalobos
- 23Marroquin
- Referee:
- Drew Fischer
- Attendance:
- 31,615
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away26
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 2, El Salvador 0.
Eric Lichaj (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Larín (El Salvador).
Foul by Chris Pontius (USA).
Narciso Orellana (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clint Dempsey (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Narciso Orellana (El Salvador).
Foul by Eric Lichaj (USA).
Edwin Sanchez (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Kellyn Acosta (USA).
Edwin Sanchez (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Chris Pontius replaces Darlington Nagbe.
Offside, El Salvador. Narciso Orellana tries a through ball, but Rodolfo Zelaya is caught offside.
Darlington Nagbe (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Narciso Orellana (El Salvador).
Foul by Jordan Morris (USA).
Bryan Tamacas (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, El Salvador. Harold Alas replaces Nelson Bonilla.
Booking
Bryan Tamacas (El Salvador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Justin Morrow (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Tamacas (El Salvador).
Eric Lichaj (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edwin Sanchez (El Salvador).
Booking
Henry Romero (El Salvador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clint Dempsey (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henry Romero (El Salvador).
Dangerous play by Clint Dempsey (USA).
Narciso Orellana (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jozy Altidore (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Mancia (El Salvador).
Foul by Kellyn Acosta (USA).
Oscar Ceren (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, El Salvador. Edwin Sanchez replaces Dennis Pineda.
Jozy Altidore (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iván Mancia (El Salvador).
Justin Morrow (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darwin Cerén (El Salvador).
Foul by Matt Hedges (USA).
Rodolfo Zelaya (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the attacking half.