Jack Collison: Former Wales midfielder becomes West Ham Under-16 manager

Jack Collison played 121 times for West Ham and won 17 Wales caps

Former Wales midfielder Jack Collison has been appointed West Ham United's Under-16 manager.

The 28-year-old began his senior career with the Hammers in 2007, before signing for Ipswich Town in 2014 and then Peterborough United the next year.

Collison, who won 17 Wales caps, was forced to retire in February 2016 at the age of 27 because of a knee injury.

"It feels fantastic... to come back in a coaching capacity is really exciting," Collison told West Ham TV.

"Obviously I have many great memories with the club and I've been through an awful lot, some good times and some bad times."

Collison already has experience coaching Peterborough's youth team and revealed on Thursday that he has achieved the Uefa A licence.

"Please to say I am now a Uefa A licensed coach. Massive thanks to the mentors @FAWCoachEd. It's been a great journey," he said on Twitter.