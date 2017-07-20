Linfield handed partial stadium closure and fined following Celtic game incidents

Leigh Griffiths (right) was booked after a bottle was thrown onto the pitch

Linfield have been handed a partial stadium closure for their next European tie and fined £8,850 following incidents in last week's game against Celtic at Windsor Park.

Uefa imposed the penalties after objects were thrown at Celtic players in the Champions League qualifier.

Linfield's South Stand lower section 1 will be closed for one European game.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has received a one-match ban for provoking spectators while his club have been fined £4,000.

Griffiths tied a Celtic scarf to a goalpost after the final whistle in Friday's game.

Earlier on Thursday, Uefa also charged Celtic over an "illicit banner" displayed during Wednesday's second-leg game in the Champions League tie.

The Glasgow club have also been cited for a "kit infringement" and "blocked stairways" at Celtic Park following Wednesday's 4-0 victory.

A Uefa spokesperson said that the illicit banner charge related to the banner "portraying a person in a paramilitary uniform".

That case will be dealt with by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body on 28 July.