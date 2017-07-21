Scotland Women: Striker Jane Ross likely to miss Scots' remaining group games

Jane Ross is one of Scotland's most experienced player with 92 caps

Scotland Women striker Jane Ross is likely to miss her side's two remaining Euro 2017 group games due to injury, according to team doctor Stephen Boyce.

The Manchester City forward injured her right shoulder in Wednesday's 6-0 defeat by England.

Ross, 27, will stay with the squad but is a doubt for Sunday's match against Portugal and the game against Spain.

"It is unlikely that she'll be able to take part in those games," team doctor Boyce said.

"However, should Scotland progress further in the tournament, we'll re-evaluate the clinical situation at that time.

"After the (England) match she was in significant pain and discomfort.

"We performed an X-ray of her right shoulder which demonstrated the presence of an Acromioclavicular joint injury."

Scotland went into the tournament in the Netherlands minus two of their star names, Kim Little and Jen Beattie, who missed out due to injury.

Ross is one of Scotland's most experienced players, having scored 50 goals in 107 appearances for the national side.