Aaron Pierre: Northampton Town sign former Wycombe Wanderers defender

Aaron Pierre made 47 appearances for Wycombe last season

Northampton Town have signed former Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Aaron Pierre on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Grenada international was out of contract at Wycombe, for whom he made 149 appearances after joining from Brentford in 2014.

He was offered a new deal at Adams Park and had recently been on trial with Championship side Bristol City.

"He is a strong and powerful centre-back and is improving all the time," said Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh.

