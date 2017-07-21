Jay Dasilva: Chelsea full-back signs new contract and rejoins Charlton on loan

Jay Dasilva
Jay Dasilva has won the FA Youth Cup three times and Uefa Youth League twice with Chelsea

Jay Dasilva has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea and rejoined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.

Dasilva, 19, is yet to play for Chelsea but impressed in 10 appearances for the Addicks at the end of last season.

The full-back captained England Under-19s to their first win at the European Championship this summer, as the Young Lions beat Portugal 2-1 in the final.

"He brings pace, talent, desire and a willingness to improve," Charlton boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

