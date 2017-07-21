Jay Dasilva: Chelsea full-back signs new contract and rejoins Charlton on loan
Jay Dasilva has signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea and rejoined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.
Dasilva, 19, is yet to play for Chelsea but impressed in 10 appearances for the Addicks at the end of last season.
The full-back captained England Under-19s to their first win at the European Championship this summer, as the Young Lions beat Portugal 2-1 in the final.
"He brings pace, talent, desire and a willingness to improve," Charlton boss Karl Robinson told the club website.
