Derry City face Dundalk trip in FAI Cup opener
-
- From the section Football
Derry City have been handed a tough start to their FAI Cup bid after being drawn away against Premier Division champions Dundalk.
It's a repeat of last year's semi-final in the competition, when Dundalk prevailed 2-1 in a replay.
The Oriel Park encounter is the pick of the the first-round ties, while holders Cork begin their defence away against Bray Wanderers.
The 16 matches will be played on the weekend of 11-13 August.