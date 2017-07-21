Liverpool friendly to go ahead as rock band U2 help pay for new pitch
-
- From the section European Football
Liverpool have rock band U2 to thank for a friendly with Hertha Berlin going ahead as planned next week.
A new pitch has been laid at Berlin's Olympic Stadium to replace the damaged surface after the Irish band performed a concert there on 12 July.
And a spokesperson for the stadium has confirmed to BBC Sport that U2 have paid about 90,000 euros (£80,000) towards the total cost of 130,000 euros (£116,000).
Hertha host Liverpool on Saturday, 29 July in a friendly to mark both clubs' 125th anniversaries.
"The pitch will be in perfect condition for the game," Olympic Stadium spokesperson Christoph Meyer said.
"We've done this a lot of times, sometimes even one day before a match."
The match will be Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's third in Germany following his departure from Borussia Dortmund in 2015.
The Reds drew 0-0 with Augsburg in the Europa League in February 2016 before losing 4-0 to Mainz in a pre-season friendly later that year.