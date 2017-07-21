Fraser Kerr: Gateshead sign ex-Motherwell defender on one-year deal

Fraser Kerr played for Motherwell between 2012 and 2015

Gateshead have signed free-agent defender Fraser Kerr on a one-year deal following his exit from Stenhousemuir at the end of last season.

Kerr, 24, left the Warriors after their relegation to Scottish League Division Two, having played 41 games in 2016-17.

He began his career at Birmingham but left without playing for the first team, before making 65 appearances for Motherwell, scoring once.

Kerr later a season at Cowdenbeath before joining Stenhousemuir.

