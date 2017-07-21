Ellie Wilson: Defender signs a new contract for Bristol City

Ellie Wilson has represented England at under 19 and under 20 level

Defender Ellie Wilson has extended her stay at Bristol City by signing a new contract with the WSL club.

The 20-year-old joined the Vixens in 2016 from Reading women.

"I'm delighted to have re-signed with the Vixens as we embark on our journey back into WSL 1. I am looking forward to testing myself against the best this season." Wilson told the club website.

Bristol City finished in eighth place in the Women's Super League Spring Series this year, winning one match.