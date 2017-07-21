Jai Reason: Maidstone United sign former Eastleigh and Braintree midfielder

Jai Reason has won promotion from the Conference South twice

National League club Maidstone United have signed former Eastleigh and Braintree midfielder Jai Reason.

The 27-year-old ex-Ipswich Town trainee joins from Boreham Wood, who signed him last February.

He failed to score in 15 appearances there but netted 16 times in 108 games for Eastleigh.

"I'm happy to be here at Maidstone and am ready to kick on. I can't wait meet the lads and get going again." Reason told the Maidstone club website.

