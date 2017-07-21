Javier Manquillo: Newcastle sign former Liverpool and Sunderland defender

Newcastle have completed the signing of former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

The Spain Under-21 right-back has signed a three-year contract with the Magpies, who were promoted back to the Premier League last season.

"He has a lot of motivation because he has a point to prove," said Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.

Manquillo is Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer.

He follows the arrival of winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich, midfielder Christian Atsu from Chelsea and defender Florian Lejeune from Spanish side Eibar.

