Bolton Wanderers settle winding-up petition issued by HMRC

Ken Anderson bought Dean Holdsworth's share in Bolton Wanderers in March

Championship club Bolton Wanderers have paid an outstanding sum to HM Revenue & Customs that had prompted a winding-up petition, a club statement confirmed.

HMRC issued the petition this week, a situation which Bolton said was being dealt with, but it will now be dismissed after receipt of the payment.

Bolton are owned by Ken Anderson, who took over the club in March, and won promotion from League One last season.

Financial director Shaun McHugh left his post at the club on Wednesday.