Kieran Kennedy: Macclesfield Town sign defender ahead of National League season

From the section

Kieran Kennedy (right) represented England at Under-19 level

National League club Macclesfield Town have signed defender Kieran Kennedy on a one-year deal after he impressed in a trial game.

The 23-year-old played for the Silkmen in a friendly against Derby County.

Kennedy started his career at Manchester City before joining Leicester City in 2013, initially on loan then permanently.

After two years at Leicester he joined Motherwell, making 25 appearances before signing for AFC Fylde in March.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.