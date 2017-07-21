Kayden Jackson: Barnsley forward joins League Two club Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson scored on his league debut for Grimsby in a 2-0 win over Morecambe

Accrington Stanley have signed Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old scored twice in 24 appearances whilst on loan at Grimsby Town last season, but did not play a first-team game for Barnsley.

The former Wrexham and Swindon striker told the club website: "When I heard Accrington wanted me I was delighted.

"I am looking forward to settling into training, working hard and I am happy now that the deal is done."

