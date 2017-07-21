Kurt Zouma: Chelsea defender joins Stoke on season-long loan

Zouma has played twice for the French national team since making his debut in 2015

Stoke have signed defender Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Blues also announced the 22-year-old has signed a new six-year deal with the club as he joins the Potters for the 2016-17 campaign.

Zouma, a France international, joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne for £12m in January 2014.

He played 13 times for Antonio Conte's Premier League champions last season, having recovered from a knee injury he suffered in February 2016.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes described Zouma as "undoubtedly one of the most talented young defenders in the game".

He added: "Whilst injury unfortunately hampered his progress at Chelsea last season, we are certain that we can give him the platform to recapture the form he showed prior to his setback."

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said it was "fantastic" Zouma had "chosen to commit his future to Chelsea".

He added: "Now he has the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and we will be monitoring his progress closely while he is at Stoke."

