Modou Barrow: Swansea City reject Reading bid for forward

Modou Barrow has won six caps for the Gambia, scoring one goal

Swansea City have rejected a bid in the region of £1.25m for forward Modou Barrow from Championship side Reading.

Gambian international Barrow joined the Swans in 2014 for £1.5m from Swedish side FK Ostersunds.

The 24-year-old spent the final part of last season on loan at Leeds United.

Barrow is currently with the Swansea squad in the United States preparing for their match against North Carolina on Sunday at 00:30 BST.