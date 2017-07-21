Idriss Saadi: Cardiff City striker joins Strasbourg for undisclosed fee

From the section

Idriss Saadi played only 21 minutes of competitive football in two seasons for Cardiff City

Strasbourg have signed striker Idriss Saadi from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has joined the French Ligue 1 side on a four-year contract.

Cardiff signed Saadi from French second division side Clermont Foot in 2015 but he made only two substitute appearances for the Bluebirds, failing to score.

Saadi spent last season on loan at Belgian club Kortrijk - also owned by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan - where he scored 16 goals in 35 games.