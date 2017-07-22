Women's Euro 2017: Scotland can bounce back from loss to England - Vaila Barsley

Scotland were hammered 6-0 by England in their opening group game

Euro 2017; Scotland v Portugal Venue: Sparta Stadium, Rotterdam Date: 23 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Live: Listen to BBC Radio Radio Scotland and follow text updates on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scotland's Vaila Barsley says the team have "the ability to bounce back" from the crushing Women's Euro 2017 loss to England and qualify from their group.

Anna Signeul's side face Portugal in Group D on Sunday, having been beaten 6-0 by the Lionesses on Wednesday.

"We're lucky as a team we're able to move past it pretty quickly with the strength and quality we have," defender Barsley told BBC Scotland.

Their third and final group game is against Spain on Thursday.

Portugal are 38th in the world rankings, 17 places below Scotland, and have won only two of the six previous competitive meetings between the sides.

With the overall goal to get to the play-off stages, Sunday's match in Rotterdam (17:00 BST kick-off) could be crucial before they line up against 13th-ranked Spain.

Centre-back Barsley, who captains Swedish club Eskilstuna United, says Scotland will go into the game with "absolute confidence and desire".

The 29-year-old, who qualifies for the national team with a mother from Shetland, added: "We're still expecting a tough game. We're looking to win and they're going to do the same.

"We have, as Scots, that ability to bounce back."

Media playback is not supported on this device We need to put the 6-0 thrashing by England behind us - Anna Signeul

There is a starting place up for grabs with top scorer Jane Ross ruled out with a shoulder injury and attacking midfielder Erin Cuthbert hopes to get the call.

"If I do get it, I'm ready and will take the chance with both hands," said the 19-year-old Chelsea player.

Cuthbert is adamant there is no time for pity after a bruising opening defeat.

"After the tournament, we can look back and analyse in depth, but now we need to get on with it and be positive," she said.

"We're going to have to take our chances, but first and foremost we need to defend properly. Once we've got that consolidated, we can look forward, create more chances and go for them.

"I just look around at my team-mates and it fills me with confidence. We've got heaps of quality in this team and hopefully we can show that on Sunday."