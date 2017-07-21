Liam Nash: Gillingham sign forward from non-league Maldon & Tiptree

Gillingham scored 59 goals in 46 games in League One last season.

Gillingham have signed striker Liam Nash from non-league club Maldon & Tiptree on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old scored 37 goals last season and has been on trial with the Gills for the past week, netting twice against Chatham Town in a friendly.

"The way the fans have supported me over these past couple of games is very welcoming." he told the club website.

Boss Ady Pennock said: "We're delighted to sign Liam; he has been fantastic (whilst he has been with us)."

The length of Nash's contract has not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.