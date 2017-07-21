Sean Longstaff: Blackpool sign teenage Newcastle United midfielder on loan

From the section

Sean Longstaff is yet to make a first-team appearance for Newcastle United

Blackpool have signed young midfielder Sean Longstaff on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United until 6 January 2018.

Longstaff, 19, had a spell on loan with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last season, making 17 apperances.

"He's someone who made a big impression with Kilmarnock last season," manager Gary Bowyer told the club's website.

"He's very good on the ball and I'm sure he'll contribute his fair share of goals and assists."

