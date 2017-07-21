Daryl Murphy: Nottingham Forest sign striker from Newcastle United

From the section

Daryl Murphy began his career with Waterford, before moving to Sunderland in 2005

Nottingham Forest have signed Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 34-year-old Republic of Ireland international scored six goals in 18 appearances after joining from Ipswich Town in August 2016.

Murphy had three spells on loan with the Tractor Boys before joining on a permanent basis in June 2013.

He scored 67 goals for the club, including 27 in 2014-15, making him the Championship's top scorer that season.

The signing comes after striker Britt Assombalonga left Forest to join Middlesbrough for £15m on Monday.

Former Celtic and Sunderland striker Murphy joins forward Jason Cummings and winger Barrie McKay as new arrivals at the City Ground this summer.

