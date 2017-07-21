Match ends, Germany 2, Italy Women 1.
Women's Euro 2017: Holders German beat Italy as Sweden overcome Russia
-
Defending champions Germany secured a 2-1 victory to eliminate Italy in the group stage at the Women's Euro 2017.
Italy came from behind when striker Ilaria Mauro cancelled out Josephine Henning's first-half opener.
Babett Peter scored the winner from the penalty spot, after keeper Laura Giuliani brought down Anja Mittag, and a minute later Italy saw Elisa Bartoli sent off for a second yellow card.
Meanwhile, Sweden beat Russia 2-0 to move top of Group B.
Russia could have secured a quarter-final berth if they had won, following their surprising 2-1 win over Italy in their opener.
But Sweden captain Lotta Schelin gave her side the lead on 22 minutes, heading in Magdalena Ericsson's free-kick.
And Stina Blackstenius doubled their advantage in the second half when she capitalised on a poor goal kick and saw her shot deflect off defender Anna Kozhnikova, before finding the net via the woodwork.
Having drawn 0-0 in their opener, Sweden and six-time champions Germany need a point in their final group games on Tuesday (19:45 BST) to see them both through to the quarter-finals.
Russia will need to beat Sweden in order to progress to the knockouts in the Netherlands.
Line-ups
Germany Women
- 1Schult
- 4MaierBooked at 80mins
- 2HenningBooked at 39minsSubstituted forHendrichat 45'minutes
- 5Peter
- 17Kerschowski
- 16DallmannSubstituted forMagullat 88'minutes
- 6Demann
- 10Marozsán
- 13Däbritz
- 11MittagBooked at 85mins
- 9IslackerSubstituted forPetermannat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hendrich
- 7Simon
- 8Goeßling
- 12Benkarth
- 14Blässe
- 15Doorsoun
- 18Petermann
- 19Huth
- 20Magull
- 21Weiß
- 22Kemme
- 23Kayikci
Italy Women
- 1Giuliani
- 7Guagni
- 2Salvai
- 5Linari
- 13BartoliBooked at 69mins
- 8GabbiadiniSubstituted forSabatinoat 84'minutes
- 21CarissimiBooked at 53mins
- 4StracchiBooked at 65mins
- 20CernoiaSubstituted forTucceri Ciminiat 73'minutes
- 11Bonansea
- 9MauroSubstituted forGirelliat 45+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gama
- 6Iannella
- 10Rosucci
- 12Marchitelli
- 14Tucceri Cimini
- 15Fusetti
- 16Giugliano
- 17Di Criscio
- 18Sabatino
- 19Galli
- 22Schroffenegger
- 23Girelli
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Italy Women 1.
Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniela Sabatino (Italy Women).
Isabel Kerschowski (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marta Carissimi (Italy Women).
Attempt blocked. Sara Däbritz (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anja Mittag.
Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lina Magull.
Offside, Germany. Almuth Schult tries a through ball, but Lena Petermann is caught offside.
Foul by Kristin Demann (Germany).
Cristiana Girelli (Italy Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lina Magull replaces Linda Dallmann.
Kristin Demann (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy Women).
Booking
Anja Mittag (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anja Mittag (Germany).
Daniela Stracchi (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Isabel Kerschowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy Women. Daniela Sabatino replaces Melania Gabbiadini.
Attempt missed. Isabel Kerschowski (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anja Mittag.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Almuth Schult.
Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Leonie Maier (Germany) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Leonie Maier (Germany).
Foul by Kathrin Hendrich (Germany).
Cristiana Girelli (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cristiana Girelli (Italy Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alia Guagni with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lena Petermann replaces Mandy Islacker.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Isabel Kerschowski.
Anja Mittag (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Linda Tucceri Cimini (Italy Women).
Attempt saved. Linda Dallmann (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anja Mittag.
Attempt saved. Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mandy Islacker.
Attempt blocked. Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kristin Demann (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy Women. Linda Tucceri Cimini replaces Valentina Cernoia because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Valentina Cernoia (Italy Women) because of an injury.
Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.