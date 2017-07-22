Darren Randolph: Middlesbrough close to signing West Ham keeper

From the section

Randolph played for Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph, subject to a medical and personal terms.

The 30-year-old is set to leave the Hammers following their signing of England keeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Randolph will travel to Teesside on Saturday to finalise the move.

Keepers Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan both left Boro after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Randolph is a Republic of Ireland international and made 22 appearances for West Ham last season.

Boro boss Garry Monk has already signed Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite, and Britt Assombalonga on permanent deals and Connor Roberts on loan so far this summer.

