Neil Warnock: Cardiff manager reassured over sale speculation

Mehmet Dalman took over as Cardiff City chairman in 2013 under owner Vincent Tan

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he has "total trust" in chairman Mehmet Dalman and has been told the owners are not actively looking to sell the club.

A report this week claimed the Championship side was among the teams owner Vincent Tan was going to sell.

However, the Malaysian businessman has always said he would listen to offers for the club he took over in 2010.

"I only had to speak to one person and that's Mehmet, and Mehmet wouldn't tell me any lies," Warnock said.

"I trust him totally and it [the sale speculation] was put to bed within half an hour.

"I think fans always doubt owners wherever they are.

"All I know is that since I've been here... [chief executive] Ken Choo and Vincent have been really supportive and I've got the players in that I want, so I've nothing but praise for them really."

Warnock has been given the funds to strengthen for the new Championship campaign, with winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, striker Danny Ward and midfielders Loic Damour and Lee Tomlin added to the squad.

Cardiff have also rejected bids for striker Kenneth Zohore and captain Sean Morrison, who has since signed a new contract to remain in Wales.

In addition to Cardiff City, Tan has financial interests in Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, Bosnia's FC Sarajevo and Belgium's Kortrijk Voetbalt CVBA.

Tan said he has had offers for Cardiff, but that none of them met his valuation of the club that under his tenure reached the Premier League in 2013, although the Bluebirds were relegated after one season.

Cardiff continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 friendly win at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night.